New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 10,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.