New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,377,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

