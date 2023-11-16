New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In related news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.