New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.71.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

