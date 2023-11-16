New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

View Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.