New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,659,000 after acquiring an additional 99,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,362,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

SON stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

