New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $181.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

