New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

WH opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

