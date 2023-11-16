Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $112,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

