Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

