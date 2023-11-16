Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of NOU opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.78. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of C$2.62 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

