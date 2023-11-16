Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $650.74 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

