Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.81, but opened at $57.58. Nuvalent shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 14,391 shares.

The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,742,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,298,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 670.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

