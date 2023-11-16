Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 854,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 413,405 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $262.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

