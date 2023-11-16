Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 383 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.45.

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $373.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

