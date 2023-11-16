Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £323,360 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($397,101.81).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,075 ($25.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,017.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

