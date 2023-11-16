Park Lawn Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.02. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The company has a market cap of C$565.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

