Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park National by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Park National by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Park National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 99,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Park National Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $151.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 24.22%. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

