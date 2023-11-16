Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.