Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 47,012 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 47,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,037,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,998,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.19 per share, with a total value of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,139.05.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BWS Financial cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $612,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,706,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,191,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,981,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

