Phraction Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

