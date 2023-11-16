Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

