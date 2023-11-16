Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Polaris worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.