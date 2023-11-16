PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PROG worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

PROG Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.12. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.