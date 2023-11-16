Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.60%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,788,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at $435,788,840.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,520 shares of company stock worth $145,355. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

