PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 15.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 3,572,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,191,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Specifically, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $187,842.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,969 shares of company stock valued at $454,244. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.