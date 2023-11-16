Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Q2 by 347.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Q2
In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $1,499,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.
Q2 Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
