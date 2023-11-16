Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Q2 by 347.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $1,499,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

QTWO stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

