Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

PWR stock opened at $183.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

