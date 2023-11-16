Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.56.

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.2 %

EIF stock opened at C$45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.26.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.