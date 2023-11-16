Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Impinj (PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2023 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2023 – Impinj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 33,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,335,114 and sold 13,589 shares valued at $814,767. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

