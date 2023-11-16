Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

