Reviewing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A EVERTEC $618.41 million 3.64 $239.01 million $1.48 23.55

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -0.81% EVERTEC 14.65% 32.30% 14.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.