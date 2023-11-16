Reviewing Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) & Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Creatd and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Creatd alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd -1,084.94% N/A -693.44% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -44.55% -254.17% -18.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creatd and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $4.80 million 0.46 -$32.29 million ($1.35) -0.01 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $252.81 million 0.03 -$101.54 million ($8.09) -0.03

Volatility and Risk

Creatd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creatd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Creatd has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creatd and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,603.70%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than Creatd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Creatd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats Creatd on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creatd

(Get Free Report)

Creatd, Inc., a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content. The company's Vocal platform enhances the visibility of content and maximizes viewership, and provides advertisers access to target markets that closely match its interests. It also offers Vocal for Brands, a content marketing that fosters relationships between brands and creators through its suite of agency services; Seller's Choice, performance marketing initiatives; and WHE Agency, an influencer marketing. In addition, the company builds, develops, and scales e-commerce brands, such as Camp and Dune Glow Remedy. Further, its Creatd studios elevates creators to develop their content for television, film, books, prints, podcasts, Web. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Creatd Inc. in September 2020. Creatd, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.