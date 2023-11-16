Reviewing Nauticus Robotics (KITT) & Its Competitors

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -2.55 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $674.61 million $11.43 million -1.11

Profitability

Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -179.10% -284.56% -35.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nauticus Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 87 209 310 7 2.39

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 118.37%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics competitors beat Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.