Reviewing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -29.99% -44.24% -14.35% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.60 billion 4.36 -$1.43 billion ($0.86) -14.18 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Snap and Just Eat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Just Eat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap and Just Eat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 17 3 0 2.00 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $10.52, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Just Eat.

Summary

Snap beats Just Eat on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

