Richard J. Brooman Buys 5,000 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman bought 5,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($23,578.53).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

LON:HGT opened at GBX 401 ($4.92) on Thursday. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.91.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,891.89%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

