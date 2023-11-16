Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 10.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 184,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 366.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 734,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

