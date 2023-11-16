Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 932,306 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,320,605 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 188,786 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.