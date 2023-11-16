Ronnie George Sells 144,480 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 144,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £592,368 ($727,456.71).

Ronnie George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Ronnie George sold 228,840 shares of Volution Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £867,303.60 ($1,065,091.00).

Volution Group Price Performance

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 409.60 ($5.03) on Thursday. Volution Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.80 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.68. The company has a market cap of £809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,155.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,210.53%.

FAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Recommended Stories

