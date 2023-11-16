Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

