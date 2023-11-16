Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 15,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -498.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
See Also
