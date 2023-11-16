Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th.

IOT stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,396,825 shares in the company, valued at $33,104,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,411,705 shares of company stock worth $64,586,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

