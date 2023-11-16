Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Schrödinger Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
