Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Schrödinger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schrödinger Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.