Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

