Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 3.58%.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

