Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Financial Contrast

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 12.88 $216.00 million $6.42 26.64 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $269.78, suggesting a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

