Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rises By 10.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $790,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 145.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $750.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

