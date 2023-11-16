Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Drops By 9.7%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Public Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education Trading Up 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.