Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Decreases By 9.6%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.