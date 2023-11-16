Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Expands By 10.2%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.69%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

