Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Expands By 10.2%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.69%.
Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.